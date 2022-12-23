Rivals100 athlete recruit Jordan Anderson committed to Oregon on Thursday continuing recruiting excitement for the Ducks after a huge day for Dan Lanning and his staff during Early Signing Day Wednesday. The four-star, two-way prospect from California took multiple trips to Eugene before making his decision to pick Oregon over offers from USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and many others.

Anderson routinely wore Oregon gloves at events and games throughout the year, and always acknowledged his appreciation for the Ducks' involvement in his recruitment whenever he discussed the process ahead of his decision.

The 6-foot athlete shined on both sides of the ball this season at Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan, but his biggest impact came on the offensive side of the ball as he accounted for 14 receiving touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards receiving this year.

Duck Sports Authority was on hand for two of Anderson's games early in the season, and below you will find exclusive clips from those contests.