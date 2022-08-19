SANTA ANA, California — Jordan Anderson is already establishing himself as one of the top two-way athlete recruits in the 2024 class. The Rivals100 prospect from Long Beach, California has added numerous offers already, but one school that is among the early standouts for Anderson is Oregon.

Thursday night, the No. 66-ranked recruit in the 2024 class opened his junior season with an impressive showing in just one half of action. He caught a deep pass and took another pass to the end zone during his time on the field plus he worked at cornerback as well on the first night of his junior season.

He did it all while wearing Oregon gloves, and it has not been uncommon to see him sporting his green and white gloves throughout the year.

Though he already approaching 30 offers, the offer and interest from Dan Lanning's program is clear with Anderson. He previously visited Eugene to get a better understanding of the program, and the four-star prospect continues to be impressed by what the Ducks are building under the new staff.

Watch our full interview (with highlights) of the versatile junior playmaker after his team's 62-13 victory to begin the season.

***