WATCH: 5-star QB Dante Moore recaps weekend visit to Oregon at Elite 11

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is one of 20 QBs who was invited to the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition this week in Southern California. The first night wrapped up Tuesday, and Moore was among the early standout performers of the group.

The Detroit (Mich.) King standout signal-caller has been on the West Coast for a few days after spending time in Eugene once again over the weekend for his latest visit at Oregon. Moore took an official visit to the school early in the spring, and that was his second time visiting with the Ducks.

His third trip to Eugene came as part of a massive recruiting weekend for Dan Lanning's program, giving Moore an opportunity to spend time around several other top targets for the Ducks.

The experience was another positive one for the No. 9 overall national prospect in the 2023 class as it gave him an opportunity to again spend time around offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as well as the rest of the coaching staff and recruits.

Moore has seen Oregon's facilities before and he's continued to become more familiar with the entire coaching staff, but being on campus at the same time as so many other high-profile targets certainly gave him a different perspective of the program.

Moore spent a big portion of his time on campus at Oregon over the weekend alongside elite running back Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.), and seeing how diverse the visitor group was gave the five-star quarterback a better idea of the Ducks' recruiting approach.

"Probably the biggest takeaway is seeing the amount of recruits that's coming from the East Coast or down south, especially like Richard," Moore said. "Seeing the amount of recruits that they're recruiting to get on campus that's far away. A lot of people think Oregon is going to be a lot of California and a lot of people from the West Coast, but I'm just really big taking away how they're recruiting and getting people from the east and down south."

Moore says he does not have a specific timeline to make a decision at this stage, and he has no plans to trim his list before making any type of decision.

Enjoy this lengthy update with Moore as he spoke with Duck Sports Authority about his weekend trip Eugene, his relationship with Dillingham, where things stand overall in the process and much more.

Watch the full video interview below: