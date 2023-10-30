Oregon had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the Ducks were finally able to secure a commitment top target and elite defensive end Elijah Rushing on Monday after he announced his pledge to play for Dan Lanning's program over many other top options.

Rushing, who plays at Tucson-Salpointe, had originally committed to his hometown school, Arizona, over the summer but recently decided to back away from that pledge shortly after being visited by Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi earlier this month.

Oregon quickly rose to the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of the 6-foot-5 prospect before he arrived at his decision Monday.

"In the end it was the right fit for my skill set," Rushing told Rivals. "Coach Lanning is a defense-focused coach and coach Tosh is relentless in his coaching approach, both of which made sense to me."

Rushing's commitment moved the Ducks up to No. 5 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings as he is the third Rivals100 prospect to join the program's 2024 class.

To analyze the impact of Rushing's decision, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney took time Monday to discuss the four-star recruit's choice and break down what it means for Lanning and the Ducks moving forward.

"A lot of credit to the Ducks' coaching staff here," Gorney said Monday. "They never backed off, they never gave in after he committed to Arizona. Tosh Lupoi flew down to Tucson in the last few weeks when Oregon had a bye week to recruit him even harder, and at that point it seemed once he had decommitted from Arizona that Oregon became the big-time heavy favorite to land him.

"Then Oregon really put on the full-court press."

Watch Gorney's full rundown of the decision by Rushing in the video below: