Dan Lanning and his Oregon program have the current No. 7-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings after scoring a pair of major wins at the receiver position Wednesday. The first day of the early signing period was fruitful for the Ducks as they were able flip Rivals100 receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Ryan Pellum from Ohio State and USC, respectively.

Oregon now has 25 commitments in the class and remains in play for other top targets as the early signing period continues to play out in the coming days.

Wednesday, head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters to discuss the group Oregon signed already.