WATCH: Dan Lanning discusses settling in at Oregon after UGA national title

New Oregon football coach Dan Lanning finally has a chance to truly settle into the job after finishing up his duties as Georgia defensive coordinator with a national championship on Monday night.

On Thursday afternoon, Lanning met with reporters over Zoom to discuss this wild last month, adapting to Eugene and his thoughts on the Ducks roster and coaching staff.

Watch the full video below:

