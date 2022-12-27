SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl kicks off Wednesday evening, and before Oregon and North Carolina meet on the field at Petco Park the head coaches from both teams met reporters Tuesday to preview the matchup.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and UNC head coach Mack Brown took time to break down where things stand with their teams, the relationship they've built while in California together, bowl season as a whole and much more.

Watch the full press conference video below: