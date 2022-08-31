Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talked to reporters Wednesday for the final time before heading to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

He talked specifically about some of the looks that No. 3-ranked Georgia might give No. 11Oregon on gameday and what his team has been doing to replicate those plays.

Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers is a player who most would argue is the toughest to replicate -- the 6-foot-4, 230-pound playmaker led the Bulldogs with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns last season -- and to no one’s surprise, he was the first name to be brought up.

“He catches the ball well and runs like a wideout,” Lanning said. “He’d probably run as fast of a 40 [yard dash] as several of their other wideouts.”

Another person that the Ducks have done their best to replicate in practice is defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Offensive lineman Ryan Walk wasn’t coy about the challenge of going up against Carter.

“I’d say he’s probably the best guy we’ve seen,” Walk said. “He has a lot of stuff to him and it’s going to be a great opportunity for us.”

Walk also noted that a guy on Oregon who can replicate Carter’s playstyle most similarly is none other than Brandon Dorlus.

Lanning went on to talk about the experience that his players will get on this trip with the walk-throughs of the stadium and the privilege to use the Atlanta Falcons training facilities, but he reiterated the ultimate goal.

“We’re going there for work. We’ve got a job,” Lanning said.

While some coaches reply to questions with simple answers about the X’s and O’s of football and how the team is preparing for that side of things, Lanning mentioned some of the little things that make a difference in performance.

“First game you always see more guys cramp than any other game of the year,” Lanning said. “I think it's really important that we take care of our bodies and we're conscientious, you know, of that piece, the nutrition aspect that extra.”

But the final message regarding preparation that Lanning gave the media was one that has been echoed from him all week long -- “play the game, not the occasion.”

Fall camp has had its ups and downs for the Ducks. New coaches and new systems have brought challenges and also opportunities.

Ducks fans can only hope that Saturday will go down as the first major win in the Dan Lanning era and a day that sets the tone for the rest of the fall.