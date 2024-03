LAS VEGAS — Oregon survived in its quarterfinal matchup against fifth-seeded UCLA setting up a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Arizona at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks were able to escape with a 68-66 victory over the Bruins as guard Dylan Andrews missed a shot in the lane at the buzzer.

After the highly competitive matchup at T-Mobile Arena, Oregon head coach Dana Altman, big man N'Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Couisnard met with reporters to discuss the victory and look ahead to Friday's matchup with the Wildcats.