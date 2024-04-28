Jahkeem Stewart is the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals rankings for 2026, and Saturday he made a stop in Eugene to watch Oregon's spring game. The five-star recruit from New Orleans has built a strong relationship with the Ducks, and he came away with a positive impression of his trip to see the team's spring game.

"It was great," Stewart said. "It was a packed spring game. Had a lot of people out there, and my dog Ashton Porter, he got after it. So, it was great seeing the defensive linemen communicating and having fun out there."

Stewart left Eugene to make a stop in Dallas early Sunday and take part in the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas where he caught up with Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson to discuss his weekend visit with the Ducks and much more.