{{ timeAgo('2022-06-30 16:30:57 -0500') }} football

WATCH: Five-star Oregon QB target Dante Moore throws at Elite 11 'Pro Day'

Matt Moreno
Staff writer

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Five-star quarterback and top Oregon target Dante Moore has been one of the standouts through the Elite 11 Finals this week.

He ranked through fourth through the first two days of the event, per the official Elite 11 rankings.

That included a strong performance during the 'Pro Day' session Wednesday night.

Watch the full video of Moore's performance:

