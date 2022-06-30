WATCH: Five-star Oregon QB target Dante Moore throws at Elite 11 'Pro Day'
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Five-star quarterback and top Oregon target Dante Moore has been one of the standouts through the Elite 11 Finals this week.
He ranked through fourth through the first two days of the event, per the official Elite 11 rankings.
That included a strong performance during the 'Pro Day' session Wednesday night.
Watch the full video of Moore's performance:
**Not subscribed? Get a FREE TRIAL through Sept. 3 to unlock full premium access to our Oregon team and recruiting coverage. The Duck Sports Authority team is on the road in Los Angeles and Texas right now tracking down exclusive interviews like this with top prospects. Join today! Use code DUCKS22 and this link.**
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news