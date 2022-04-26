WATCH: Four-star OL Miles McVay talks relationships at Oregon

East St. Louis offensive lineman Miles McVay made a recent visit out to Oregon as he continues to sort through his many options. The Ducks are part of his top group already and continue to make a strong push thanks in large part to his relationship with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove caught up with McVay to discuss his thoughts on the Oregon staff as well as the other schools standing out this spring.

You can watch the full interview above.