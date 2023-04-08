How would you describe your offensive philosophy and who it is most influenced by:

"Well I am a product of great coaching from my time at Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky under Bob Beatty. I played for Jeff Brohm, played for Matt Wells, played for Mike Groh, Shawn Watson, Bobby Petrino, Charlie Strong, Tom Herman, Hank Carter at Lake Travis High School, Jeff Traylor and now here with Dan. So my background is I've been blessed -- I've been around some unbelievable human beings that know how to coach the game at the highest level. And offensively, our job is to get our best players the ball as many times as possible. Plays are highly overrated -- it's about the players, and here at Oregon we have unbelievable players. I'm really excited to work with them.

"We're really based out of a pro-style offense but with spread principles -- RPOs, run-action pass, play-action pass, I like to think that we're multiple in our personnel groupings and our formations, and we want to be an attacking offense that throws the ball down the field."

Troy Franklin described you as less energetic than Kenny Dillingham. Is that a fair assessment, that you're more down to business?

"I'm me. I'm Will Stein. I've been the same dude, I hope, for a long time. Treat people the right way, coach this game hard, aggressive, passionate, and just I love being around these guys."