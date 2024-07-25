INDIANAPOLIS -- Quarterback Dillon Gabriel may be on his third college, but he looked right at home Thursday as one of the faces of Oregon football during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gabriel talked about how the instant alignment he felt with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein made his latest transfer decision easy, how he's dealing with the preseason Heisman Trophy hype and much more during his turn with the media.

Watch the interview with Gabriel here: