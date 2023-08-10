Dakoda Fields surprised a lot of USC fans on Monday when he flipped his commitment from the Trojans to the Oregon Ducks.

For the two months he was committed to USC, he active on social media trying to encourage other prospects to join him there, but he took a visit to Eugene at the end of the July for the Ducks' Saturday Night Live recruiting event and the wheels were already in motion for a change of heart.

The four-star defensive back gave us the rundown on how all this happened.

"It was like a little last-minute visit. Coaches wanted me to come up, Coach Lanning, 'Coach Meat' (DBs coach Demetrice Martin). I didn't really plan on it, but they just wanted me to come up for the Saturday Night Live and [the] visit real really well. Got to build relationships with the coaches," Fields told Duck Sports Authority. "I already had a good feeling about flipping. A lot of the recruits were telling me I should flip. We could build something special on defense and I felt like the coaches and Coach Lanning are defensive-minded coaches compared to USC, which is more offense-minded. So, I just felt like Oregon was a better fit for me as far as developing as a defensive player.”



