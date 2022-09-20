After practice on one of the first rainy days in months in Eugene, Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk talked with reporters and shared their insights heading into the No. 15-ranked Ducks' first Pac-12 test of the season.

After a performance like Irving had against BYU (97 yards on 14 carries), some Oregon fans wondered where his playstyle comes from and how he views himself as a running back.

Irving said that he’s more of an elusive back that still has the ability to absorb contact and make the first tackler miss.

A lot has been made about the running back group and the production of not just one back but five.

And not a ton has been said about the protection the offensive line has provided, even through the shuffling that group has endured through three games. Since Irving has run behind them the most through the season, he has the most valuable first-hand perspective.

“I feel like our offensive line doesn’t get enough recognition on the great job they do,” Irving said. “I want to always give them a great compliment on the job they’ve been doing and the holes they’ve opened for our running backs.”

Facing a defense like Washington State’s that has allowed opponents to score just 12.7 points per game through the first three weeks, this offense knows it will be facing a big challenge in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday.

“They’re very well-coached and pretty athletic,” Nix said. “They’re hardly ever in the wrong spot and don’t mess up a lot.”

Another obstacle that the Ducks QB will have to overcome on his first trip to Pullman is the typically raucous crowd in that stadium, as it’s known as one of the toughest places to play, not just in the Pac-12 but beyond.

“It’s deceiving because their stadium doesn’t hold a whole lot,” Forsyth said. “But it's probably the loudest place I’ve ever played.”

For Nix’s first trip to Pullman, he’s heard all about the atmosphere and seems eager for the challenge.

“Just a good hostile road game. I think it's important for us to go in there and play some of those games to get uncomfortable as a team,” Nix said. “So I'm looking forward to it, I think it presents a really good challenge for our team.”

A defense that has already racked up 14 sacks is one that needs special attention, specifically linebacker Daiyan Henley who’s tallied four of those sacks.

Henley transferred in from Nevada this offseason, choosing the Cougars over a strong push from USC, his hometown program as a Southern California native.

“You can tell he’s really fast off the ball,” Forsyth said. “His play speed is really impressive and he just has a nose for the ball.”

Notes:

Linebacker Justin Flowe practiced, and iooks like he’ll be a full-go this weekend.

Running back Byron Cardwell practiced but he wore a new compression sleeve/brace that reporters didn’t see on Monday. His status is still uncertain.