Oregon is now through seven practices this spring as the Ducks look to continue building on the success of the 2022 season. Defensively, Oregon has many returning pieces giving the team a great jumping off point and linebacker Keith Brown and defensive back Trikweze Bridges spoke about that after Thursday's practice. Second-year offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. also met with reporters Thursday to discuss his continued development this offseason.

Watch all the interviews below: