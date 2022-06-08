LAS VEGAS — Jackson Shelstad was one of the standout players at the Pangos All-American Camp this week. The longtime Oregon commit reached the top-30 Cream of the Crop game at the event after a strong showing throughout the week. The four-star point guard prospect was able to score at a high level while also getting his teammates involved.

Shelstad ultimately picked the Ducks over a final group that included Gonzaga and UCLA back in November with the fit in Eugene making him feel comfortable to stay close to home and play for Dana Altman.

So, this week as the other campers in Las Vegas were answering questions about where they will visit and which schools are top contenders, Shelstad was simply taking advantage of the opportunity to compete with some of the top prospects around the country without having to worry about his recruitment.

It certainly has allowed him to focus on his improvement, and Shelstad still has plenty of parts of his game that he wants to develop before arriving on campus at Oregon next year.

“It’s kind of nice just to get it done with,” he said about the early decision he made in the fall. “I committed pretty early, so that’s nice. Obviously, now just trying to recruit some other kids to Oregon and build a really great relationship with the coaching staff up there.”