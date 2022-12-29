SAN DIEGO — Oregon allowed just six points in the second half against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night, and it helped the Ducks pull out a one-point win, 28-27, for their 10th victory of the season. After the game, head coach Dan Lanning plus quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, receiver Chase Cota and outside linebacker Mase Funa met with reporters to discuss the victory and wrap up the first season under Lanning.

Watch the full press conference from Petco Park and the Holiday Bowl below: