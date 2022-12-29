Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
SAN DIEGO — Oregon allowed just six points in the second half against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night, and it helped the Ducks pull out a one-point win, 28-27, for their 10th victory of the season. After the game, head coach Dan Lanning plus quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, receiver Chase Cota and outside linebacker Mase Funa met with reporters to discuss the victory and wrap up the first season under Lanning.
Watch the full press conference from Petco Park and the Holiday Bowl below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.