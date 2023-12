There are a handful of future Oregon players who earned the honor of being an Under All-American this year. The game will take place next week, and Friday players began arriving in Orlando for the event. The Ducks will be represented by signees on both sides of the ball including receivers Ryan Pellum, Jeremiah McClellan and Jack Ressler plus offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy, defensive lineman Aydin Breland and cornerback Ify Obidegwu.

Rivals caught up with Breland, Obidegwu and McRoy to discuss their recent decisions to sign with Oregon. The group of future Ducks also spent some time breaking down the recruiting process, and ultimately who made the difference in them landing at Oregon for the future.

Watch each of the interviews with the three Oregon signees below: