LAS VEGAS -- Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took some time to himself on the bench Friday night, a towel over his head as he let the reality of the Ducks' 34-31 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game sink in.

It could have been Nix's last game as a Duck as he'll have to decide if he's playing in the team's bowl game or turning his immediate focus toward his future and preparing for the NFL draft.

Afterward, the Heisman contender shared his reaction to loss and reflected on the moment.

"Football's a tough game, and sometimes you put it all out there and you come up short. There at the end it was just one of those things where you want the moment to last longer than what it can, and even though we lost it was one of those type of games it was really fun to play in. It was just a shocking end. It's tough when you're so used to go, go, go, go, go to when it ends, it's like, it just happens very quickly."

Watch full postgame interviews with Nix and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa here: