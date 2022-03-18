BELLFLOWER, California — Matayo Uiagalelei continues to be one of the most highly-targeted prospects in the 2023 class. The four-star defensive end from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California is no stranger to the recruiting process. His brother, DJ, was in a similar position as one of the most-wanted recruits in the 2020 class.

The younger Uiagalelei has a number of options himself, and he continues to sort through the list of schools from around the country as he makes his way through the process. Name a big program in college football and the junior pass rusher is probably on its recruiting list.

Seeing his older brother go through the process has certainly helped Matayo decipher what to look for and what questions to ask when he speaks with coaches and visits schools. Having that knowledge has provided a big boost for the top-25 recruit.

“You know, I learned a lot through my brother,” Uiagalelei told Duck Sports Authority after a spring workout at his school Thursday. “That definitely helped me in my recruiting process and seeing where I wanna go.”

Oregon is the last school Uiagalelei visited as he made a bit of an impromptu visit up to Eugene to see the Ducks open up spring practice last weekend. The four-star recruit has made the trip to Oregon before, but this opportunity presented him with the chance to see Dan Lanning and the rest of the coaching staff in action for the first time with the Ducks.

That was the most important part of the trip for Uiagalelei.