 DuckSportsAuthority - We have a new #1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 07:02:06 -0500') }} football Edit

We have a new #1

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

For the first time since the fall the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings has a new team on top as Hutchinson has slid past Northwest and into the top spot in the rankings. The Blue Dragons completed a perfect run in the Jayhawk Conference and now have their eyes set on a June 5 berth in the NJCAA title game.

Hutchinson was dominant again on Sunday, blowing past Dodge City, 70-14, to finish the regular season 7-0. Hutch had a 42-0 lead at the half and rolled up 610 yards of offense despite only having the ball for just over 20 minutes during the game. Quarterback Dylan Laible threw five touchdown passes while the Blue Dragons had four different backs run for over 80 yards in the game.

Hutch coach Drew Dallas enjoys a bath after latest win
Hutch coach Drew Dallas enjoys a bath after latest win (bluedragonsports.com)

Who will Hutch play in the NJCAA title game? That’s a good question. The favorite seems to be Snow, who comes in at No. 3 in the Dirty 30 Rankings and was No. 2 in the latest NJCAA Rankings a week ago. Cisco is another possibility after winning the Southwest Junior Collee Football Conference and finishing 7-0. The Wranglers were the biggest surprise of the spring and come in at No. 4 in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings and were No. 3 in the NJCAA rankings last week.

There is a handful of games this weekend, none of which have any of the aforementioned programs involved.

Here is the rest of the updated JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings. Most of the teams from California have been removed from the rankings as a result of not playing a fall or spring season.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (5/17/21)
Rank Program/School City Record Next

1

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

7-0

???

2

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

6-0

Finished

3

Snow

Ephraim, UT

6-0

???

4

Cisco

Cisco, TX

7-0

???

5

Garden City

Garden City, KS

6-1

@ #19 Butler

6

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

5-1

Finished

7

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

6-1

@ Ellsworth (FR)

8

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

7-1

Finished

9

Independence

Independence, KS

4-2

@ #16 Coffeyville (SU)

10

Hinds

Raymond, MS

3-1

Finished

11

Trinity Valley

Athens, TX

5-2

Finished

12

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

1-1

Finished

13

Northeast

Booneville, MS

5-1

Finished

14

Jones

Ellisville, MS

3-2

Finished

15

New Mexico Mili.

Roswell, NM

3-2

Finished

16

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

3-2

v #9 Indy (SU)

17

Gila River

Arizona

4-0

Finished

18

Iowa Central

Dodge City, IA

3-3

v #30 ASA-Miami

19

Butler

El Dorado, KS

2-3

v #5 Garden City

20

East Central

Decatur, MS

2-3

Finished

21

Copiah-Lincoln

Wesson, MS

2-1

Finished

22

Navarro

Corsicana, TX

3-4

Finished

23

Shasta

Redding, CA

3-1

Finished

24

Antelope Valley

Lancaster, CA

2-0

Finished

25

Pearl River

Poplarville, MS

2-4

Finished

26

Maricopa

Arizona

2-2

Finished

27

Siskiyous

Weed, CA

2-2

Finished

28

Coahoma

Clarksdale, MS

3-2

Finished

29

Itawamba

Fulton, MS

2-3

Finished

30

ASA-Miami

Miami, FL

0-1

@ #18 IA Central
Others on the Bubble: N/A
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}