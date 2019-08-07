2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Who do you think Arizona will land in 2020 class besides dalen terry. — Jacob martinez (@Jacobma77833453) August 4, 2019

Chibuzo Agbo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How do you think the Hokies 2020 class finishes up? — Brad (@PinMePayMe) August 4, 2019

Virginia Tech flipped Joe Bamisile’s Northwestern commitment last month. The four-star guard is a great start and the Hokies are hoping to add another shot-making prospect with size in the backcourt in Darius Maddox. Georgetown is one to watch but the Hokies have a great chance. In the frontcourt, Virginia Tech would love nothing more than to secure the commitment of top-50 forward Henry Coleman. He just released his final seven on Sunday and while I don’t see him selecting then Hokies, they should not be discounted. Don’t forget, Keve Aluma, a productive big man, is sitting out after transferring in from Wofford. Further in the frontcourt, Myles Stute is one forward that the Hokies remain in a great spot with even through the coaching change. He just visited Texas A&M and Vanderbilt last week in the unofficial variety and will take official visits to both programs, along with Florida, Marquette and Virginia Tech this fall. I see him ending up in Blacksburg, though his recruitment has become more muddled than I had anticipated. Others to keep tabs on include Zed Key, PJ Hall, whose father was coached by Mike Young at Wofford, and Jaden Seymour, the latter a prospect that has sat out all summer thanks to an ACL injury but could become a trending prospect this fall and winter.

Who leads for Makur Maker? And does Kentucky have a better shot for Jalen Green or Daishen Nix? — Eli (@elihays03) August 4, 2019

Makur Maker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Talk continues to revolve around Makur Maker and his next landing spot being the professional realm, whether that is overseas or here domestically. If Maker does decide to play a year in college before entering his name into the NBA Draft, Oregon remains the most discussed destination for him. The bluebloods have continued to keep tabs, but the Ducks remain out in front with the professional ball not a far-fetched avenue, either. Regarding Kentucky’s guard pursuit, I don’t see the Wildcats landing Jalen Green or Daishen Nix. Of the two, I would have to side with Nix, but even that is a reach. The native of Alaska has been rather close to vest with his recruitment but one can easily surmise that bluebloods Kansas and Kentucky are heavily in the mix, but so is UCLA, the place where I see him ending at. For Green, Kentucky is definitely not out of it, but overcoming Memphis may be difficult. The Tigers have developed the best relationship with him and his family and were the first to host Green for an official visit last September. Josh Christopher is a much likelier outcome for the Wildcats, though how they fill their point guard hole remains unclear.

Any real chance Sharife Cooper doesn’t end up at Auburn? — Grayson Russell (@GraysonRuss_au) August 4, 2019

I mean, there is always a chance but it is very remote. No one has recruited Sharife Cooper with more time and invested as much into him than Bruce Pearl. Practically wherever he has been this summer, Pearl has been, too. He locked in on the five-star before he ever was a five-star, which Cooper repaid by taking numerous trips to Auburn's campus.

He did just visit Georgia and Georgia Tech last week, and has remained a top target for Kansas and Kentucky. However, I look at Cooper’s visits as the final leg of his recruitment in assuring himself that Auburn is the place that he is meant to be. That would give the Tigers one of the most polished guards in the game and would allot him the chance to team up with former travel teammates Isaac Okoro and Desmond Cambridge next fall.

What did the ncaa learn from this summer? How will things change/get better for the class of 2021 next summer? — BallerMomTX (@BallerMomsClub) August 4, 2019