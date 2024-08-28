Lanning addressed the status of key players, including Bedford, who has been battling an injury. When asked if Bedford was in a better spot than anticipated, Lanning was cautiously optimistic.

“All right, great day at work today, good week of prep,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “We were able to get a kind of a bonus day this week with the way we set things up. So tomorrow will be more like a typical Thursday for us.”

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and focus as they near their season opener, highlighting a productive week of practice and the steady growth he has witnessed throughout fall camp.





“Yeah, I don’t think so, you know, I mean, I don’t know what spot do you think he’s in,” Lanning responded. “Like I said, he’d be out for a couple of weeks and he was out there today. Yeah, he’s able to move around, but I don’t know that he’ll be able to help us game one or not. We’ll see what it looks like. We’ll continue to assess it.”

The coach also spoke highly of Aaron Flowers, a player who has impressed him with his focus and approach.

“I think he’s just had a level of focus, you know, and approach, knowing, ‘Hey, I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m going to figure it out with tempo, time, and consistency,’” Lanning said.

Lanning continued to praise the leadership and consistency of players like Charlie Pickard, who has been a standout during camp.

“He does everything right, his prep’s right, the way he works is right, you know, everything’s right,” Lanning said. “I think he’s a leader in that offensive line room, and that’s been really consistent with him.”

Reflecting on the importance of in-state players who earn their spot through hard work, Lanning noted the unique opportunities football presents.

“I think that’s just really the benefit of a team sport, right? Team sport and anybody can contribute in football,” Lanning said. “It’s a lot different than other sports. You know, it takes so many people to have a successful team, and guys like that that are able to contribute for us and make it special.”

When asked about Poncho’s personality and his influence on the team, Lanning was quick to emphasize the player’s passion and physicality.

“I think he loves ball, right? And I think that’s fun to see out there on the football field,” Lanning said. “You know, a guy that loves ball and works his tail off every single day. He plays physical, right? That’s something we certainly appreciate, you know, that physicality out on the field.”

As the Ducks prepare for their season opener, Lanning acknowledged the challenges presented by early injuries, including Dakota’s knee injury.

“Dakoda’s going to be down for a little bit, had a knee injury. We’re going to have to work to get him back. Don’t want to put a timeline on it, but it’ll be a while,” Lanning said.

Despite the setbacks, Lanning remains impressed with his team’s adaptability, particularly the versatility of players who are stepping into multiple roles.

“You know, we’ve asked him to play multiple positions and kind of be in multiple spots,” Lanning said. “He’s a football player, you know, a good football player, and we’re challenging him a lot to do a lot of different things. But I think his physicality has shown up and [we’ll] continue to see that.”

As the Ducks look ahead to their first game, Lanning emphasized the importance of staying sharp and learning from the week zero games.

“There’s a lot of situations that showed up in those games that we’ve kind of reiterated with our players,” Lanning said. “So it’s always a good refresher as a coach and for players to see some things that don’t always show up in college football.”

Lanning also recognized the challenge posed by their upcoming opponent, Idaho, noting their competitiveness in previous FBS matchups.

“They’ve been a really competitive team versus, you know, good teams, teams that we’ve played. So they bring their best. They obviously perform up. I think this will be an exciting game for them, but nobody you can go to sleep on. They’re talented. They’re a good team for a reason,” Lanning said.

Balancing coaching responsibilities with family life remains a challenge for many in the profession, including Oregon’s coaching staff.

“Yeah, it’s one of the hardest things about coaching,” Lanning said. “Shout out to Darby, right, and the job that she’s having to do at home right now. But [he’s] got a really strong family, and Will’s done a good job with that.”

As the season opener approaches, Lanning acknowledged the nerves that come with the start of the season, both for himself and his players.

“It’s always a challenge, right? You’re always excited to get out there on the field and go play. But you just focus on the moment at hand, right? The practice that you’re involved in, the next film session, that’s what you really maintain,” Lanning said.

Oregon kicks off its season this weekend, with Lanning and his staff hoping their meticulous preparation will pay off on the field.



