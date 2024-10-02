Wednesday Recruiting Windup
RECRUITING WINDUPNormally we have a recruiting note at the end of the Wednesday War Room, but with season underway and more detailed looks at upcoming opponents, that has sort of been squeezed out....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news