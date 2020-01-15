News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday War Room: 1/15/2020

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

COACHING INSIGHTS:Offensive Coordinator: Moorhead deal almost doneIt looks like the rest of the world is catching up to the Moorhead to Oregon reports. A lot of agenting happened over the last two ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}