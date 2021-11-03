Wednesday War Room: 11/3/2021
RANKINGS THOUGHT:As I stated last night, the reality is that Oregon still needs some help to finish in the top four at the end of the season. It is always good publicity to be looked at as a playof...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news