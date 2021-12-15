Wednesday War Room: 12/15/2021
It would be nice if we could promise a bunch of good news today for early signing day – but we cannot. With the late change of coaches and the subsequent decommitments, the Oregon signing class rig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news