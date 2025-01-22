Wednesday War Room

Flock Talk: The Podcast recaps the week at the Polynesian Bowl with thoughts from coach Gary Kubiak.
Ziyare Addison shines at the Polynesian Bowl, blending elite play with a heart for community and Shriners Children.
Polynesian Bowl stunners: Oregon's recruits dazzle with highlight grabs, elite O-line play, and unstoppable leadership.
James 'Tank' Carrington eyes Oregon at the Polynesian Bowl, eager to excel, find his fit, and soar beyond, see him soar!
2026 OL Keenyi Pepe talks Oregon interest, Merges Heritage and Dominance on the Recruiting Trail.
