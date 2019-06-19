Wednesday War Room: 6/19/2019
COACHING INSIGHTSThe Oregon staff spent some time at a Satellite camp last weekend and got to work with a lot of talented players – including Johnny Wilson.The real value here is not in the individ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news