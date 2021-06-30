Wednesday War Room: 6/30/2021
COACHING THOUGHTS:Last week in this slot, we mentioned that coaches really love having parents along for visits because it gives them an opportunity to see prospects in an organic environment where...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news