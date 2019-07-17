Wednesday War Room: 7/17/2019
COACHING INSIGHTSWe are only a week away from the Oregon recruiting event of the summer – Saturday Night Lights (SNL) which will attract some of the best recruits from (mostly) the west coast, and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news