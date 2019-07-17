News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday War Room: 7/17/2019

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

COACHING INSIGHTSWe are only a week away from the Oregon recruiting event of the summer – Saturday Night Lights (SNL) which will attract some of the best recruits from (mostly) the west coast, and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}