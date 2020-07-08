DuckSportsAuthority - Wednesday War Room: 7/8/2020

Wednesday War Room: 7/8/2020
COACHING INSIGHTS:The class of 2021 is filling up fast for the Oregon football coaching staff – which means that there will be some tough decisions to make as it relates to committable offers.Orego...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news