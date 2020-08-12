Wednesday War Room: 8/12/2020
Gut punch. I know that is what yesterday felt like to college football fans across the Pac-12 and Big 10 Conferences. Even though there had been signs of this decision for weeks, the moment itself ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news