That year, following a narrow overtime loss to Auburn in the NCS National Championship game, the Ducks had their chance to take down an SEC team. Their failure to do so became an overriding theme about the team between then and now; could not play ‘physical’ football; lagging behind the SEC; not up to that caliber. Even in the special 2014 season, after pronouncing Oregon a ‘physcal’ team in the Rose Bowl victory over Florida State, Oregon critics returned to the same mantra following the loss to Ohio State in the first College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

This attitude reflects the importance of the game; the coaches all know that the college football world will be watching. While no one is going to lose their job over the outcome of this game, it is, nonetheless, the single most important opener since 2011.

It’s game week and the staff went about as quiet as we have ever seen them; no media access; not even fifteen minutes to see the team warm-up.

Since then the Ducks are on their third coach – and this one has remade the Oregon offensive and defensive lines into an SEC clone. None of this is a secret; we have discussed it many times; but the rubber meets the road in three days and Cristobal’s efforts will be on full display.

DEPTH CHART THOUGHTS

- Just in time for the game, it looks like Juwan Johnson is about as healthy as he could hope to be heading into the season.

- The defense knows that Gus Malzahn is going to be ready; Andy Avalos, though, feels ready. He believes that this defense will be able to get after Bo Nix and shut down the running game. If he can effectively make the Tiger offense one dimensional, the Oregon defense will be in good shape.

- The depth chart does not reflect it, but DJ Johnson will be critical in this game. Don’t get too caught up on the ‘or’ listed by his name.

- On offense the coaches feel really good about the running back rotation. We may not see any of the freshmen get a carry, but they will make a difference down the line this season.

- While most of the talk this camp has been about CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, don’t overlook Cyrus Habibi-Likio; he is going to really help this team in third down situations because he will be more than a one-dimensional, short yardage running back.

- One freshman to keep an eye on is Keyon Ware-Hudson; he will have family traveling to Texas and he has been solid so far this fall; with the physicality along the Auburn offensive line, the Ducks are likely to go deep into their rotation to keep players fresh for what is expected to be a very close fourth quarter.

RECRUITING INSIGHTS

- Oregon likes Jaden Navarette as a linebacker and has done a fantastic job at showing him how he will be used in the Oregon defense. But he is more than just a linebacker as evidenced by his mammoth offensive performance over the weekend. He is one of the best ‘big’ athletes in the nation; similar in many ways to Bru McCoy last season. The staff know just how critical it is to keep him on board and will continue to work very hard in his recruitment.

- Kris Hutson is another Oregon commit who shined in his season opener. Hutson showed off his speed on an early 56-yard catch and run – and that is exactly why Oregon coveted him so much early in the process. I know that there were others that many fans liked better, but the staff quietly had Hutson near the top of their wide receiver list and are in constant communication with him to keep him as part of the #CaliFlock.

- Not surprisingly, Koy Moore committed to LSU earlier this month. Though the Ducks were continuously mentioned by Moore, it never seemed likely that he was heading across the country for Eugene. Honestly, it was a very good job just staying in the mix for the Ducks. Oregon is looking to add another receiver still and Hutson’s teammate Logan Loya could be the next one up. Loya played for Orange Lutheran last season; playing alongside Ryan Hilinski, Kyle Ford, Ethan Rae and several other Football Bowl Subdivision athletes; so he is used to being on an elite offensive team. While there was plenty of focus on Hutson’s catch and run, Loya was the go-to receiver for DJ Uiagalelei early in the game and he might just be the best receiver on that team. Te Ducks really like him and are working to garner his commitment. Expect Oregon to make a strong push and get him up for an official visit. If the Ducks can lock in that visit, there is a really good chance here.

All for now. As always, stay tuned to Duck Sports Authority for all of your Duck football news.



