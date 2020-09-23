Wednesday War Room: 9/23/2020
COACHING INSIGHTS:Thursday was reported to be the day that the Pac-12 makes a decision, but the Stanford debate will loom large over the group as they meet tomorrow. It would be wistful to wish the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news