Wednesday War Room: Deep dive into Washington defense

Today on the Inside Read, a 3-2-1 look to the Saturday matchup between Oregon and Washington.
Today on the Sunday Morning Sidewalk, musings on what happened during teh bye week for Oregon.
Today in Flock Talk, we dig a little deeper into the science behind the true value of a bye week for Oregon.
Oregon stages second-half rally to defeat Oregon state in Corvallis, improves to 5-0.
This week on Flock Talk: The Podcast going in-depth on the win over Wisconsin and a very early first look at Washington.
