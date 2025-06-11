Wednesday War Room: Defensive Line Preview

Today’s weekend primer highlights major visit shifts as Oregon hosts elite defensive talent and key offensive targets.
Today in the Wednesday War Room: Oregon’s tight end room is thin, but Kenyon Sadiq leads a high-upside group into fall.
Cam Pritchett commits to Oregon, giving the Ducks a versatile, elite 2027 DL cornerstone; check out our scouting report.
Oregon lands elite 2027 DE Cameron Pritchett, adding a powerful, versatile force to its future defensive front.
Oregon lands elite 2027 EDGE Prince Tavizon, a powerful, high-motor pass rusher with All-American potential.
