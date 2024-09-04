in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Critical upcoming visits
Adam Gorney takes a look at some critical upcoming visits across the nation- including a couple top Oregon targets.
Five Take Aways from Idaho Game
Jcob Hamre looks back at the win over Idaho with Five Takeaways.
DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 Look Back at Saturday's Game
Today on the Inside Read, a look back at the win over Idaho with three observations, two questions, and one prediction.
Sunday Morning Sidewalk: A new perspective?
Today on the sidewalk, looking at the Idaho game from a fresh perspective.
Fifth Quarter: Idaho
Today in the Fifth Quarter a look back at the close win over Idaho. We focus on the good, the bad, and the ugly.
