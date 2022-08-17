Wednesday War Room: Fall camp, Realignment, and Rivals 250 thoughts.
FOOTBALL THOUGHTS:Additional Realignment Thoughts I spoke about the impact of Notre Dame potentially deciding to remain independent in First Duck Club yesterday, but just want to add a little bit t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news