Wednesday War Room: Impact Rating of Taki Taimani
COACHING THOUGHTS:Instant impact? The film study of Taki Taimani this week was an exceptional piece by Nathan that really showed a lot about why the Oregon staff liked Taimani for this team.There i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news