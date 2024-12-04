Wednesday War Room: Previewing Penn State offense

Check out our weekend recruiting wrap for some more notes coming out of the massive recruiting weekend.
Today on the Inside Read three observations, two questions, and one bold prediction ahead of the Penn State game.
Oregon landed their fourth OL commit of 2025 with the flip of Zac Stascausky - check out our scouting report here!
Oregon got morem good news Sunday morning with a commitment from Bott Mulitalo. Check out our scouting report.
Today we wrap up the regular season for Oregon with our instant analysis the Fifth Quarter.
Check out our weekend recruiting wrap for some more notes coming out of the massive recruiting weekend.
Today on the Inside Read three observations, two questions, and one bold prediction ahead of the Penn State game.
Oregon landed their fourth OL commit of 2025 with the flip of Zac Stascausky - check out our scouting report here!