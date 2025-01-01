Wednesday War Room: The Business Mindset

Kobe Savage spoke with media as Oregon arrived in Los Angeles and talked about the mindset of the team.
Oregon routs Weber State to close out non conference play. Oregon returns to action Thursday against Illinois at home.
Oregon's team connection, leadership, and adaptability drive their success, preparing them for the Rose Bowl.
Oregon leans on Good to Great principles, preparation, and execution to gear up for a focused Rose Bowl showdown.
After a difficult start to the season, resilience and adaptability crafted a path for Oregon to win the Big Ten title.
