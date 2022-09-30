It’s another busy weekend of visits across the country as big games are being played across the Power Five conferences. Here are 10 visits we’re closely watching. ***** INTENSE RECRUITING BATTLES: East Coast | Southeast | Midwest | Mid-South CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

RYAN WINGO TO ARKANSAS

The 2024 five-star’s brother, Ronnie, played at Arkansas and while many believe Notre Dame is the team to beat for the St. Louis University prospect he’s keeping an open mind and looking at schools across the country. It’s a big weekend for Wingo to experience Fayetteville and see what the Razorbacks can do in the passing game against Alabama’s secondary. Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway is also expected in town, so maybe the two can hit it off.

TONY MITCHELL TO AUBURN

The Alabama commit continues to say he’s “locked in” with the Crimson Tide - and then Mitchell ends up taking another big visit. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout was just back at Texas A&M and now he’s making a return trip to Auburn as the Tigers continue to try to flip him. It makes sense for Mitchell to head over since Auburn is less than an hour away. That could also be appealing in his recruitment.

KELDRIC FAULK TO AUBURN

Auburn was a serious early contender for Faulk, and while Florida State beat the Tigers and others for the four-star defensive end from Highland Home, Ala., Auburn has not given up recruiting the in-state prospect. The Seminoles are playing well under coach Mike Norvell, so that will continue to be a draw but it is interesting that Faulk is headed to The Plains this weekend, about a 90-minute drive from home.

SAMMY BROWN TO CLEMSON

Brown continues to be intrigued by Clemson and it’s a great sign that the 2024 four-star linebacker is returning this weekend for the NC State game. His mentality fits the Clemson program well and that could be a significant factor as he works toward a decision, although pulling him away from Georgia might be tough. Still, the more he goes to Clemson the more familiar he gets and he - along with KJ Bolden and others - will be there this weekend.

GRANT BRIX TO IOWA

Over the last couple weeks, Brix has landed offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Iowa State as the 2024 offensive lineman from Logan (Iowa) Magnolia Community has seen his recruitment absolutely take off. This weekend the in-state prospect is visiting Iowa and an offer from the Hawkeyes would be huge. Iowa is not down the road, since Logan is in the western part of the state (Nebraska is far closer), but an offer from the Hawkeyes could go a long way.

SAMUEL M’PEMBA TO MISSOURI

Many of the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy players returned home this week because the team had a bye. Plus, Hurricane Ian was bearing down on the region so M’Pemba is back in the St. Louis area and will get to Missouri this weekend. A huge showing against Georgia might be big as the five-star edge rusher considers his commitment. But one wonders whether M’Pemba will also be closely watching the Bulldogs this weekend, since they’re considered the frontrunners in his recruitment.

JUSTIN SCOTT TO OHIO STATE

Notre Dame has been pegged as the frontrunner for the 2024 five-star defensive lineman from Chicago St. Ignatius, but it remains very early in his recruitment and things always change once a top kid visits Columbus. From the environment – which might not be the best of the year this weekend, but still good – to meeting with the players, coach Ryan Day, position coach Larry Johnson and more, the Buckeyes could make a real impression this weekend.

DANTE DOWDELL TO OLE MISS

It’s unclear whether Dowdell is really looking around following his Oregon commitment but he’s certainly taking some interesting visits. The four-star from Picayune, Miss., was at Alabama last weekend (but the Crimson Tide might not be pushing too hard yet with commitments from Justice Haynes and Richard Young), and this weekend he’ll be at Ole Miss. That’s definitely an interesting visit to Oxford, since the Rebels are still looking for playmakers in this class and Dowdell is definitely one of those.

IAPANI LALOULU TO OREGON

Laloulu has kept quiet about his recruitment and has not said much other than his interest in Arizona and Oregon. The Ducks were always a team to watch for the powerful interior offensive lineman, and this weekend he’ll be in Eugene. The four-star from Honolulu Farrington could definitely leave Oregon as a committed prospect, since he’s not in love with the recruiting process anyway. Either way, the Ducks should be in a great spot.

ELIJAH PAIGE TO USC