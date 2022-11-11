Arion Carter to Ohio State

Visits to Michigan and Tennessee didn’t happen as expected this season and there have been plenty of rumors that the four-star linebacker from Smyrna, Tenn., who remains committed to Memphis will eventually flip to Alabama. The Crimson Tide definitely look strong, but Ohio State gets a big-time opportunity this weekend as Carter is expected to be the only official visitor on campus. Will the Buckeyes give Carter something to really think about, or is an Alabama flip inevitable?

*****

David Hicks Jr. to Oregon

There are some wild rumors circulating about what’s going on with this Texas A&M recruiting class, and earlier this week five-star linebacker Anthony Hill backed off his pledge. Now, the Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive end who initially picked the Aggies over Oklahoma in somewhat surprising fashion is headed to Oregon, which was another contender earlier in his recruitment. The Sooners are ramping up again as well. This is definitely one to watch.

*****

Anthony Hill to Texas

There are a ton of top prospects going to Texas this weekend, including five-star defensive end Colin Simmons (who’s very serious about both the Longhorns and TCU), but maybe none bigger than Hill, who’s coming off a de-commitment from Texas A&M, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him flip to Texas this weekend. The Longhorns were the other favorite in his recruitment and scheduling a trip so fast after backing off his pledge is telling.

*****

Tony Mitchell to Auburn

Mitchell has been committed to Alabama since June, and even though he’s flirted with Auburn and Texas A&M, among others, he’s stayed true to the Crimson Tide. That might not change for the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive back, but he keeps hitting the road and keeps visiting Auburn. Maybe there’s nothing here, but Mitchell will get to see two teams he’s had interest in - Auburn and Texas A&M - this weekend.

*****

Desmond Ricks to Florida

There is a major sense that LSU has jumped to the top of Ricks’ list as the Tigers, Alabama and Florida are the three frontrunners for the new 2023 five-star cornerback after he reclassified from 2024. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout was at LSU last weekend for its win over the Crimson Tide, and that could have helped the Tigers big time, although Alabama is definitely not giving up. Ricks will give Florida a big shot this weekend.

*****

Duce Robinson to Texas

Since Phoenix Pinnacle played Thursday night, the plan was for Robinson to visit Texas for the TCU game, and this could be a make-or-break trip for the No. 1 tight end. Georgia has made a huge impression on him and USC has been one of the longstanding frontrunners, but Robinson has been intrigued by Texas, by coach Steve Sarkisian and by his great relationship with QB commit Arch Manning. Getting to experience Austin is going to be a big deal. It feels like a two-horse race right now, but the Longhorns could move way up after the weekend.

*****

Bravion Rogers to Texas

Rogers had been committed to Texas A&M early in his recruitment only to back off that pledge and then about a month later picking the Aggies again. He remains committed to Texas A&M, but with its massive struggles this season and now losing five-star linebacker Anthony Hill it does become interesting that the La Grange, Texas, high four-star cornerback is heading to Austin this weekend.

*****

James Smith to Auburn

Smith and his Montgomery (Ala.) Carver teammate Qua Russaw seem to legitimately be a package deal, and they keep returning to Auburn, even if the whisper is Alabama leads and Georgia is battling right there as well. Interim coach Cadillac Williams had the team playing well at Mississippi State last weekend, and his energy is infectious. This feels like Alabama is the team to beat, but if Auburn gets a home-run hire it would give Smith and Russaw a lot more to consider.

*****

Javien Toviano - Texas

The feeling around Toviano’s recruitment is that LSU is so far ahead the Tigers might not be able to get caught, but it's a good sign for Texas that the five-star cornerback is headed there this weekend. Toviano doesn’t say much about his recruitment so there’s a lot of speculation built in, but if I had to bet today I’d say the Arlington (Texas) Martin standout ends up in Baton Rouge. But a big weekend in Austin could change things.

*****

Ayden Williams to Ole Miss