No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win

No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win

Oregon used early offensive efficiency and a strong first half defense to cruise past Illinois 38-9.

 Scott Reed
Oregon v Illinois: Live

Oregon v Illinois: Live

Oregon hosts Illinois as a No. 1 ranked team for the first time since 2012. Join our discussion right here!

 Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

Today Lee and I talk upcoming visits - including Jaron Sagapolutele, plus some thoughts on 2026 class and beyond.

 Scott Reed
Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Beyond the Pond: Illinois

Today on Beyond the Pond, we are joined by Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News with some key insights.

 Scott Reed
Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Flock Talk: Tackling Life

Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.

 Scott Reed

Published Oct 28, 2024
Weekend Recruiting Wrap
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
