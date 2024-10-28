Weekend Recruiting Wrap

in other news
No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win
Oregon used early offensive efficiency and a strong first half defense to cruise past Illinois 38-9.
Oregon v Illinois: Live
Oregon hosts Illinois as a No. 1 ranked team for the first time since 2012. Join our discussion right here!
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5
Today Lee and I talk upcoming visits - including Jaron Sagapolutele, plus some thoughts on 2026 class and beyond.
Beyond the Pond: Illinois
Today on Beyond the Pond, we are joined by Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News with some key insights.
Flock Talk: Tackling Life
Today in Flock Talk, digging a little deeper into the potential power of Jordon Scott's Tackling Life podcast.
in other news
No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win
Oregon used early offensive efficiency and a strong first half defense to cruise past Illinois 38-9.
Oregon v Illinois: Live
Oregon hosts Illinois as a No. 1 ranked team for the first time since 2012. Join our discussion right here!
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5
Today Lee and I talk upcoming visits - including Jaron Sagapolutele, plus some thoughts on 2026 class and beyond.
- WR
- OG
- S
- RB
- WR
- CB
- OT
- WR
- OG
- CB