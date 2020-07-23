DuckSportsAuthority - West Spotlight: Prospects with rising stock this summer

The offseason in the West region is usually filled with events nearly every weekend, but because of the coronavirus travel ban, almost everything was shut down over the last few months. Things just started picking up again in the last few weeks and already there are some players who have definitely made a statement to move up even higher in the rankings. Here is a look at five. ***** MORE FROM THIS SERIES: Midwest prospects with rising stock this summer | Southeast prospects CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****



Murphy was one of the best players at a lineman event this past weekend in Utah that had a lot of talent and he’s been consistently dominant at camps this offseason, so a ratings bump is not out of the question. The USC commit has almost no bad weight and he has tremendous length and athleticism. He doesn’t manhandle every defensive end, but he has quick enough feet to block them and get them off their path to the quarterback.

*****

Dave Iuli (Rivals.com)

For a 2022 prospect, Iuli showed surprising dominance and toughness at the recent lineman camp in Utah where he faced off against some really skilled interior defensive linemen. The early four-star definitely backed up that ranking and could move even higher, because the 6-foot-5, 330-pound prospect plays mean, doesn’t give an inch, has excellent power and can even handle speed to the inside as well. The Puyallup, Wash., standout has nine offers so far, including a recent one from USC and many more could follow.

*****

Thompson is already highly rated at No. 76 in the country, the third-best dual-threat quarterback and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arizona. But after his dominant performances at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles and at the Elite 11, it’s clear he should even be higher. The Oregon quarterback pledge could easily move up in the position rankings, which would move him up nationally. After being so consistent and making so many impressive throws this offseason, Thompson could wind up in the five-star discussion.

*****

Xavier Ward (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ward is only 16 years old, so he still has a high ceiling in terms of development over the next few years, and he’s already an impressive quarterback. The new Washington State commit has a live arm, can make all the throws, dodge pressure and run. It will be interesting to see what first-year coach Nick Rolovich’s offense looks like in Pullman, but expect a lot of downfield passing and Ward should fit right in. Ward looked great at a recent event in Southern California, and his stock should only rise from here.

*****