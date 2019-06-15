Building a program is a work of planning, vision and culture-building. When Chris Petersen arrived at Washington, he went 8-6 and 7-6 in his first two years, records very much like his predecessor Steve Sarkisian had achieved. The Huskies made two minor bowls, lost the first one, won the second. In the third year they won the PAC-12 Championship and went to the College Football Playoff.

Every situation is different. Chip Kelly inherited a turnkey operation when he took over at Oregon in 2009. The team had gone 9-4 and 10-3 in the previous two years under Mike Bellotti. They'd won the Sun and Holiday Bowls, finishing 2008 ranked 9th in the AP Poll with a returning quarterback and 1000-yard rusher, a very solid defense crafted by Nick Aliotti with good returning talent.

Kelly won a PAC-10 title in his first year as head coach, taking the Ducks to the Rose Bowl, but it was a ready-made situation with a solid culture in place. He merely had to step in and tweak it, add his mantras and refine some habits. They ran the same offense to devastating effect.

In his first season, Mario Cristobal and staff had a much bigger challenge. The team was on its fourth playcaller in four seasons, Scott Frost, Matt Lubick and Willie Taggart, with Marcus Arroyo taking over last fall. Cristobal was the third head coach in three years, taking over after Taggart's abrupt departure.

The culture had deteriorated, propped up by Taggart's glib sloganeering,, marred by a training debacle that sent three players to the hospital. In the previous two years, the Ducks had gone 4-8 and 7-6. Oregon had suffered some down years in recruiting, falling to the 25th-rated class in 2016, 18th in the month-long blitz when Taggart was hired in December of 2016. Attrition had been higher than normal amid all the coaching turnover.

By most measures the Ducks had a successful season last fall. They finished 9-4, beat both their rivals and won a bowl for the first time since 2014. In February they added the highest-rated class in program history.

Evidence of the solidity of the new culture is strong. Justin Herbert and Troy Dye elected to return for their senior years, Calvin Throckmorton, Shane Lemieux and Lamar Winston along with them. In 2018 the Ducks improved from one of the most penalized teams in college football at 88.3 yards per game to just 5 per game for 47.9.

Work habits have dramatically improved. This week Cristobal reported that Oregon has 50 players who can squat 400 pounds or more, 15 who can power up more than 500.

It will be a deeper, stronger and more talented team that takes the field against Auburn on August 31st. They'll have to be. The Tigers have the best defensive line in the SEC.

When PAC-12 play starts, the Ducks have a daunting set of road games, at Stanford, at Washington, at USC and at Arizona State.

They start the year as one of the favorites for the league title and ranked in the preseason Top 15. Some pundits rate them as a playoff dark horse, and Herbert is a long shot for the Heisman Trophy.

The vision, commitment and culture have created great possibility, but some fans are impatient.



