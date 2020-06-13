Where things stand: Oregon recruiting
Oregon fans watched closely for the announcement last night; Troy Franklin, the No. 24 player in the nation; on the cusp of five-star status, the elite wide receiver picked the Ducks. We took an in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news